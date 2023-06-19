DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Walnut Grove Country Club hosted its ninth annual Making Memories Golf Classic Monday morning.

The goal of the event is to raise money and awareness to fight Alzheimer’s disease.

This year, the club partnered with the Dayton Foundation and the African American Community Fund. Organizers of the event said they are grateful for the program’s continued growth.

“You know I appreciate the support,” Cedric Howard, co-founder of Making Memories, said. “You know we come out here and golf for a cause to raise money, to raise awareness for the disease, but I tell you what the true success is, is the 200-plus people that are going to be here today.”

Donations to the cause can be made through the Dayton Foundation and the Miami Valley chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association.