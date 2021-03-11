Walmart to begin offering COVID-19 vaccines at several Miami Valley locations

A Walmart store sign is visible from Route 28, Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, in Derry, N.H. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Walmart announced that it will begin offering COVID-19 vaccines at several locations in the Miami Valley starting Saturday, March 13.

Eligible patients can click here to check availability and make an appointment online.

The locations below will be administering COVID-19 vaccines: