Walmart to begin offering COVID-19 vaccines at several Miami Valley locations

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Walmart announced that it will begin offering COVID-19 vaccines at several locations in the Miami Valley starting Saturday, March 13.
Eligible patients can click here to check availability and make an appointment online.
The locations below will be administering COVID-19 vaccines:
- Walmart Supercenter, 6244 Wilmington Pike, Dayton, Ohio 45459
- Walmart Supercenter, 70 Hospitality Drive, Xenia, Ohio 45385
- Walmart Supercenter, 200 S. Tuttle Road, Springfield, Ohio 45505
- Walmart Supercenter, 7725 Hoke Road, Englewood, Ohio 45315
- Walmart Supercenter, 5720 College Corner Pike, Oxford, Ohio 45056
- Walmart Supercenter, 100A E. Washington Jackson Road, Eaton, Ohio 45320
- Sam’s Club, 1111 Miamisburg Centerville Road, Washington Township, Ohio 45459