DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Walmart is trying out a new initiative to spotlight different Ohio-based snacks in the state.

Across the country, over 30 snacks will be highlighted in different stores. In Ohio, eight different snacks are going to be a part of the new effort to bring awareness to the products made around the state.

Chips that will be given “top placement” by Walmart will be Grippo’s and Mikesell’s. Mikesell’s, Grippo’s, UTZ, Jones’, Snyder, Conn’s, Golden Krisp and Ballreich’s are the brands that are expected to be highlighted by the store.

“With prominent placement in the aisle, Walmart will highlight local favorites for customers – and it’s already proving successful,” a release said. “In Pennsylvania, local favorite Ralph Goods snacks saw near double digit growth at Walmart after their products were moved to the front.”

Walmart locations participating around the Dayton area include:

Montgomery County

7680 Brandt Pike, Huber Heights

8800 Kingsridge Drive, Miami Township

3465 York Commons Blvd., Butler Township

1701 W Dorothy Lane, Moraine

7725 Hoke Road, Englewood

Greene County

6244 Wilmington Pike, Sugarcreek Township

3360 Pentagon Blvd, Beavercreek

Warren County

1275 E 2nd St, Franklin

“The retailer’s goal is to strengthen communities and support local and regional brands – and the American jobs they create,” a statement from a representative on behalf of Walmart said.