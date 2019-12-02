Walkway construction project set to begin in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A project involving an elevated walkway in Downtown Dayton is set to begin Monday.

The elevated walkway connecting City Hall to the Municipal parking garage will be closed for maintenance work. The project could last up to 60 days, according to officials.

Public meetings scheduled for December and January will temporarily be held at the Dayton Convention Center while the walkway is being worked on.

A temporary customer service site will also be located in the Convention Center for those who need handicapped access.

