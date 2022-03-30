DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Vincent Ward, an actor from the Walking Dead, and a Montgomery County native paid Rivers Edge Montessori School a visit on Monday, March 28.

According to a post by Dayton Public Schools, Ward dropped by to meet Jeremiah Barr, a DPS Males of Color student who chose Ward as his subject for the Black History ‘Who Am I’ video series. Barr himself is a graduate from Trotwood Schools.

Ward saw the video about himself and flew back to Ohio to meet the 6th grader in person, DPS said. You can watch a video of him surprising Barr on the DPS males of color Facebook here.

To watch Barr’s ‘Who Am I’ video about Ward, click here.