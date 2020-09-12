Walk to End Alzheimer’s adapts to the pandemic

MIAMI COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — The Alzheimer’s Association Miami Valley Chapter is sponsoring the Miami County Walk to End Alzheimer’s, but this year it is going to look a little different.

The event is Saturday, Sept. 12, and will start at 10 a.m. with a the Walk Ceremony. The association encourages those interested to start walking in their neighborhoods at 9 a.m. and to avoid large groups if walking together.

To register with the association or to donate, click here.

According to the Alzheimer’s Association Miami Valley Chapter nearly 30,000 people over 65 live with Alzheimer’s in the Miami Valley. Money donated and raised through events like this help with research, care and support.