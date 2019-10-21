Walk raises awareness for suicide prevention

OAKWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – On average, 129 people die by suicide every day according to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. People who participated in the Out of the Darkness Walk hope they can bring that number down.

“There is hope. There is an option. You are loved. Remember you’re not alone and you never will be,” Andrew Mitakides, co-chairman of the Out of the Darkness Walk.

Organizers say about two thousand people are walking this year. That’s more than ever before. The goal is to raise $75,000. That goal is $10,000 more than the walk raised last year.

“The walk to raise awareness for suicide prevention, mental illness and to bring together. It’s a day of healing and to walk with the community,” Mitakides said.

Funds raised go towards local resources and programs to prevent suicide.

“There are groups, there are people that love you and we can band together so each day could maybe get a little bit better,” Mitakides said.

Different colored bead necklaces were hung for participants to take. Each color represented a different personal connections to suicide. Bernice Poulsen wore several colors including white. White represented the loss of a child to suicide.

“I lost my 12-year-old daughter, Emily Sears, to suicide on October 7th, 2014. That has impacted me more than anything,” Poulsen said.

She’s now a mental health and suicide prevention advocate. 2019 was Poulsen’s second year walking. This time around

“I just want to be a voice for people who can’t share their story,” Poulsen said.

She’s moved by all the people who attended the event in support of the cause. She wants those who have experiences loss to understand they are not alone.

“I know that as we all come together, we can do a lot to bring hope,” Poulsen said.

