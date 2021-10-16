FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) – The 10th annual Fairborn Halloween Festival is happening this weekend featuring music, dance, and haunts for hours.

On Saturday, the festival runs from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. with shows from the Richens/Timm Academy of Irish Dance, Quest Dance Center and Miami Valley Dance Center as well as music by Rock It 88 and RIND. According to the event poster, Foy’s Haunted museum will also be open from 6 to 11 pm.

The highlight of the evening comes at 10 p.m. with the Zombie Walk. This spooky walk will begin in the library parking lot and continue around downtown Fairborn to the Main Stage.

The festival will run from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday, the poster said, with a Trick or Treat at designated booths from 1 to 2 p.m.

The festival is free to attend and all are welcome.