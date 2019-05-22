‘Walk! Downtown Dayton’ promotes benefits of walking

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Public Health – Dayton and Montgomery County hosted ‘Walk! Downtown Dayton’ Wednesday at Riverside Park. The free, non-competitive one mile walk helped highlight all of the health benefits that go along with hitting the pavement more often.

Vendors were open featuring blood pressure screenings, health and fitness resources, and information on other topics.

The walk traveled along the Great Miami River, and started and ended at Riverscape.

Terra Williams, Director of Health Promotion for the Public Health Department for Dayton and Montgomery County, said, “People who are physically active live longer and have a lower risk for heart disease, stroke, type 2 diabetes, depression, and some cancers.”

The Centers of Disease Control and Prevention recommends two-and-a-half hours of moderate level aerobic activity per week for adults.

