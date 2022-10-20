Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Hollywood Gaming at Dayton Raceway is getting a new restaurant tenant, and you may have seen the owners on television before.

According to our partners at Dayton.com, Wahlburgers is will be opening its first Dayton-area location at Hollywood Gaming at Dayton Raceway located at 777 Hollywood Blvd. in Dayton.

The restaurant is known for its famous burgers and milkshakes, but has other items such as salads, beer and wine.

Paul Wahlberg opened the first location in 2011 in Hingham, Massachusetts.

On the restaurant’s website, Paul Wahlberg is noted to love food and family and wanted to cook for others.

“And for Paul, well, he loved food and his family. But he wasn’t satisfied cooking for just them. He was wanted to cook for everyone else’s family too. He was hungry for more”, the website says.

Other Wahlburgers locations can be found in Cincinnati, Cleveland and Columbus.