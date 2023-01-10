DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The founding chef of Wahlburgers is coming to Dayton!

According to a post by Hollywood Gaming at Dayton Raceway, Chef Paul Wahlberg will be visiting the new burger location on Friday, January 13.

From 1 p.m. until 3 p.m., restaurant guests will be able to meet the chef behind the newest addition to the Hollywood Gaming food court.

The new restaurant opened to the public on Dec. 29, 2022, bringing its famous burgers and milkshakes to the Dayton area.

Offerings include the three Wahlberg brothers’ favorites. According to the website, Paul’s favorite is the Our Burger, Donnie likes the BBQ Bacon Burger, and Mark prefers the shop’s meatless option – the Impossible Burger.