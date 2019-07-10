Wagtown Dog Trail coming to downtown Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A brand new Wagtown Dog Trail will be coming to downtown Dayton following a $5,000 mini-grant awarded from the city.

It’s the first in the nation, and will be a two-mile long dog-friendly trail that connects Webster Station to the Oregon District.

Beth Miller, the President and CEO of Wagtown said it will be a place where dog lovers can meet other dog lovers, find pup-friendly businesses and much more.

Miller said it will connect residential and business areas and create a more social environment.

“It gives them the opportunity to exchange business opportunities and personal opportunities, but it also gives an opportunity for the dogs to get more socialized and for people to better understand how to behave around dogs,” said Miller.

Miller said research shows dog trails promote healthy lifestyles and that having a dog friendly infrastructure can have a big economic impact because dollars follow dogs, which could benefit the businesses along this trail map.

“It gives the business owners an opportunity to say ‘we’re dog friendly, here’s our offering, here’s our special, here’s a special event we’re doing,” said Miller. “We’ve seen business owners talk about a 20 percent bump when they have dogs on their patios and things like that so it’s definitely a business factor.”

It will be complete with Barking Spots that will house resting spots with poop bags and feature local artists.

“That’s a place where we’re working with various arts organizations in the area to put in installations of celebrations of dogs, whether that be a mural or mosaic or whatever that may be,” said Miller.

Wagtown is hosting a dog-friendly kick off event July 20th from 1-4 p.m. at the Troll Pub downtown where they will give out packets to interested artists and volunteers.

Miller hopes to open the trail next spring.

For more information, click here.