DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Online orders are now being taken for a carry-out holiday brunch fundraiser offered in Dayton.

“Waffle Shop To-Go” is a 92-year tradition at Christ Episcopal Church which raises funds through food sales to benefit local nonprofits in the form of grants. In 2021, the event raised a total of $16,000 in grants to 14 local organizations, according to a release.

This year’s event is being held Tuesday through Friday, Nov. 15-18 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The sale includes waffles, sausages, soups, sandwiches, pies and drinks. Customers are asked to use online order and payment.

To place your order, click here. Pick up for orders is in the church parking lot at 20 W. First Street in Dayton.