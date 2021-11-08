DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Waffles have returned to Christ Episcopal Church at its 91st annual Waffle Shop fundraising event.

The Waffle Shop will be offering a carry-out lunch to be picked up any day from November 16 to 18 between the hours of 11 am and 2 pm. According to the church, customers can either walk in, or have the orders delivered to their car at pick-up.

If waffles aren’t your favorite, you can choose from a variety of sandwiches – and even get some pie on the side.

All proceeds from the Waffle Shop will go to small Dayton non-profit organizations in the form of grants, the church said.

Orders open on Monday, November 8. To place your order, click here. Pick up your orders in the church parking lot at 20 W. First Street in Dayton.