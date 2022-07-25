DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place at 11 a.m. on Monday for Dayton’s first food hall, W. Social Tap & Table.

The ribbon cutting for W. Social Tap & Table will take place at 1100 W. Third St. at 11 a.m. on Monday. The ceremony will be held by Dayton City Commissioners, Dillin Corp and Wright Dunbar, Inc. (WDI).

According to WDI, the $2.1 million dollar project will be the first food hall in Dayton. It will feature five local independent restaurants, coffee and a bar with indoor and outdoor dining.

The goal of the food hall is to bring much-needed food choices to West Dayton while supporting local entrepreneurs.

“This project is perfectly aligned with the City’s asset-based development approach which focuses on development that builds community capacity and leverages private investment,” said Veronica Morris, Senior Economic Development Supervisor for the City of Dayton.

The project began in 2019 and construction began in mid-July 2021. It was funded through private investment, equity and the City of Dayton West Dayton Development Trust Fund.

For more information, click here.