WPAFB celebrates the heroes of Winter

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Ohio (WDTN) – Wright-Patterson Air Force Base is highlighting the heroes that keep the base operational during winter weather.

The Wright-Patt Snow Removal Team demonstrated a wide range of snow removal equipment at the Snow Parade. Sharon Schwab drives the airfield broom.

“I started in January of 2014,” Schwab said. “I was here three days and we got hit with snow.”

The cab sits about 15 feet off the ground.

“This is one of our newer brooms. It has a lot of digital controls,” Schwab said.

She said they change the speed of the broom depending on the type of snow that falls.

Brian Robinson is Chief of the Snow Removal Program.

“Each snow broom probably puts between 300 and 400 hours a typical winter,” Robinson said.

Colonel Thomas Sherman is the Commander of the 88th Airbase Wing and Installation Commander for Wright Patterson Air Force Base. He said it is important to highlight the snow removal team because they are the unsung heroes.

“This collective team keeps our airfield operation, keeps our 24-hour operation facilities going, allows the mission to continue at Wright-Patt so that all the professionals that work here on this base can get here and do it safely,” Col. Sherman said.

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.