Voter registration deadline is Monday

COLUMBUS (WDTN) – Monday is the last day to register to vote for the 2019 general election on Nov. 5.

In addition to the registration deadline on Monday, early voting begins Tuesday in Ohio.

Voters in various areas will decide mayor, city council, township trustee, school board, bond levies, and other local issues.

