Voter registration deadline is Monday

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS (WDTN) – Monday is the last day to register to vote for the 2019 general election on Nov. 5.

In addition to the registration deadline on Monday, early voting begins Tuesday in Ohio.

Voters in various areas will decide mayor, city council, township trustee, school board, bond levies, and other local issues.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

9-4 donate dayton strong

Tragedy in Dayton Stories

More Oregon District Shooting

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Only on WDTN.com | Phil Wiedenheft

More Phil Wiedenheft

Trending Stories

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS