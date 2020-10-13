Voter intimidation not expected to be an issue at Montgomery County polls

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – As Election Day nears, election officials in Montgomery County are addressing voter intimidation concerns.

Montgomery County Board of Elections director Jan Kelly said precinct election officials are trained on what to do if voter intimidation ever happens.

“Each precinct has the emergency number here at the board of elections,” Kelly said. “Their local police department or sheriff’s department number, and of course, 911.”

Voter intimidation is anything that could prevent another person from voting. It can include blocking polling places, using threats or name calling near the polls and spreading false information about voting requirements.

Observers are not allowed in polling places, except in limited circumstances.

Kelly said the only issues she remembers experiencing was as an Observer in 2008 when electioneers were not following the 100 foot distance requirement.

“As soon as people are told the law and the rules, they follow it,” Kelly said.

Voters participating in early voting said their experience at the polls went smoothly.

“I appreciated all the signs that made it really easy to just follow through and everything, and it’s just good to see all the other voters down here too,” Doris Cantrell said.

“They even gave me a chair to sit down in, so I appreciate that with this boot and cane,” Lydia Long said.

“The number coming in like they do, they seem really relaxed and paying attention to everybody,” Joe Long said.

If evidence can be found to support it, voter intimidation is a 5th degree felony in Ohio.