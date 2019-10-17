Vortex to serve 46 millionth rider before shutting down

MASON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Vortex roller coaster at Kings Island, which will be closing at the end of the Halloween Haunt season, will reach its final rider milestone before closing.

Sometime before the closure, the Vortex will serve its 46 millionth rider. According to Kings Island, the Vortex has seen increased ridership since the park announced in Sept. that it would closing the coaster, which is in its 33rd season.

The coaster will officially close on Oct. 27. It is not yet known what will take the place of Vortex.

