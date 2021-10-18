DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Pumpkins have arrived at Stoddard Avenue for the annual Pumpkin Glow community event.

The Stoddard Avenue Pumpkin Glow is calling for volunteers to help gut, stencil and carve a thousand pumpkins for the event. Volunteers are welcome to drop by on both days for as little or as long as they like.

On Monday and Tuesday, October 25 and 26, the massive collection of pumpkins will be on display for all to enjoy, the website says. The event will also feature food trucks from Zombie Dogz, El Meson, The Family Bean Coffee Truck & Urban BBQ.

The pumpkins and food trucks will be on the hill behind Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church on Stoddard Avenue in Dayton.

Stoddard Avenue will be closed for the event, the Eventbrite listing says, but parking will be available at The Dayton Art Institute, Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church and throughout the Grafton Hill Neighborhood.

Click here to sign up for a volunteer slot to gut or carve pumpkins.