FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) — The U.S. Air Force Marathon is in need of hundreds of volunteers for the upcoming event.

Organizers of the event say they are looking for an estimated 450 volunteers to help assist during the event. On Saturday, Sept. 16, the 10K marathon opening ceremony will be taking place beginning at 6:15 a.m.

“First held in 1997 to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the founding of the Air Force, the Air Force Marathon has grown into a multi-day event with runners from all fifty states and many foreign countries,” the July marathon newsletter says.

Runners looking to participate can still sign up to run, since 40 spots remain in the race.

People that are interested in volunteering can click here to find out more information.