Volunteers spread out across Dayton for tornado clean up

DAYTON, Ohio(WDTN) - On day five of cleaning up after the Miami Valley's tornado outbreak, volunteers were not slowing down their efforts.

Michael Bush, a Dayton resident was disheartened by the amount of debris left over from the storm.

"Coming outside and seeing this debris and limbs, it was depressing," Bush said.

Several days after the storm, help finally arrived. Bush decided to pitch in and help volunteers clean up around his apartment complex.

"Seeing these guys coming out here and helping, I had no choice but to come out and help as well," Bush said.

The Living City Project rounded up at least 2,000 volunteers to spread out across Dayton.

"We're cutting with chainsaws, moving debris around, loading up trucks, dumping it off," Joel Burton with Living City Project said.

Burton hopes the acts of caring from volunteers don't end here.

"It's very important to take the time with the neighbors and the people in the community that you're helping and just build that relationship while you're there," Burton.

New Life Worship Center also put on a cleanup after their church was heavy damaged.

"What today was all about was cleaning up the church itself but also getting out in the community or the neighborhoods that were hit just as hard or even harder," said Mark Koogler with the New Life Worship Center.

At least 20 people were taking cover at the church when the tornado tore through.

"We're just out there trying to help people dig out of the destruction they're under," Koogler said.

The efforts by all volunteers won't soon be forgotten by tornado victims. Many of whom are grateful to be here today.

"We're lucky in this area but I'm just thankful to be alive," Bush said.

As the city of Dayton has said, clean up efforts will be a long process but there are plenty of opportunities to help. Click here to see a full list.

