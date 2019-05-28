Volunteers sift through wreckage at Action Sports Center

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Action Sports Center in Dayton is one of many storm-ravaged facilities in the Miami Valley forced to contemplate its future and whether or not it can continue to operate.

Monday night's storms hammered the baseball and soccer fields throughout the complex that just days ago were being readied for thousands of players from across the country.

Now, volunteers are numbly sifting through the wreckage, looking for anything of sentimental value.

Greg Marshall, Hall of Fame Committee Chairman, says all but two of the Hall of Fame cases remain, meaning hundreds of plaques carrying legendary names may never be found again.

"The other case houses about 30 of the individual plaques of players. But everything else is just gone. And I have no idea where everything else is at. We put a lot of time, lot of effort, lot of work into it, especially getting it relocated out here, and the different people we've inducted over the last 20 years, for that to be now wiped out, it hurts a great deal," he said.

Marshall also fears the financial impact the destruction will have on the area.

The Action Sports Center hosts national baseball tournaments nearly every weekend; 85 teams were preparing to flock to the Miami Valley in just a few days.

Now, that tournament and more than a dozen others may not happen, meaning the Miami Valley could lose out on a lot of money.

