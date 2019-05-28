Volunteers sift through wreckage at Action Sports Center
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Action Sports Center in Dayton is one of many storm-ravaged facilities in the Miami Valley forced to contemplate its future and whether or not it can continue to operate.
Monday night's storms hammered the baseball and soccer fields throughout the complex that just days ago were being readied for thousands of players from across the country.
Now, volunteers are numbly sifting through the wreckage, looking for anything of sentimental value.
Greg Marshall, Hall of Fame Committee Chairman, says all but two of the Hall of Fame cases remain, meaning hundreds of plaques carrying legendary names may never be found again.
"The other case houses about 30 of the individual plaques of players. But everything else is just gone. And I have no idea where everything else is at. We put a lot of time, lot of effort, lot of work into it, especially getting it relocated out here, and the different people we've inducted over the last 20 years, for that to be now wiped out, it hurts a great deal," he said.
Marshall also fears the financial impact the destruction will have on the area.
The Action Sports Center hosts national baseball tournaments nearly every weekend; 85 teams were preparing to flock to the Miami Valley in just a few days.
Now, that tournament and more than a dozen others may not happen, meaning the Miami Valley could lose out on a lot of money.
Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.
Trending Stories
Don't Miss
Latest News - Local
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Springfield woman killed in crash near Cedarville
The Ohio State Highway Patrol says the crash happened just after 3 p.m. Tuesday on S.R. 72, just south of Cedarville.Read More »
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Endangered Missing Adult Alert issued for Dayton woman
Authorities say 71-year-old Catherine Clayburn hasn't been seen since Monday at 6 p.m.Read More »
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Couple indicted for Villa Tavern shooting
On Wednesday, May 15, police responded to the Villa Tavern on Rip Rap Road for reports of a shooting. Upon their arrival, they found four shooting victims.Read More »
-
Rep. Turner speaks on tornado damage in Miami Valley
"We toured Trotwood with the Governor and the Mayor of Trotwood, the Sheriff, and state and local officials. The devastation is extraordinary. It is amazing. We're so lucky that in Montgomery and Greene counties, with the level of devastation that we had, that we did not lose any lives here in those two counties," he said.Read More »
-
Beavercreek businesses begin extensive cleanup process
As of Tuesday night, part of North Fairfield Road remains closed as power lines are still down, and debris is strewn across the area.Read More »