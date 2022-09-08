VANDALIA, Ohio (WDTN) — Vandalia’s 45th annual Oktoberfest is happening Friday and Saturday on the grounds of the Vandalia Rec Center.

With volunteers planning since January, it takes a lot of work to pull it all off every year.

David Starline is the President of the Sister Cities of Vandalia and is helping with some of the prep work like making the potato salad.

“We’re going to do 600 pounds of potatoes, 100 pounds of bacon. I don’t know how much onions. The rest of it….The ladies inside handle that part of it,” smiles Starline.

Jo Seiter is a member of the Sister Cities of Vandalia and has helped with all aspects.

“Last year, I cooked the bacon for the potato salad and this year I’m peeling potatoes,” describes Seiter. “Last year it was amazing how many people we had. We were busy from like opening to 8:30 p.m., 9 o’clock at night. It was fun seeing all of the people come out and support us after COVID.”

Roughly 200 some volunteers help to make Oktoberfest happen.

“We have a great group of people who volunteer. It’s strictly run by volunteers,” says Tracy Schaffner, a member of the Sister Cities of Vandalia. “My husband and I have been helping run this since ’97. We are just so fortunate to have a great group of people to work with.”

The festival offers plenty of other foods besides potato salad, like cabbage rolls, brats, sauerkraut and of course, beer They’re expecting the music, arts and crafts, and vendors to draw a large crowd.

Oktoberfest acts as a fundraiser for the Sister Cities of Vandalia with money going towards scholarships.

“We’re hoping to make an excess of $125,000,” says Starline.

Admission is five dollars. Kids 12 and younger are free.

Oktoberfest runs Friday, Sept. 9 from 6 p.m. to midnight and Saturday, Sept. 10 from noon to midnight.