BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) — Over 100 trees are expected to be planted across the Miami Valley on Saturday as the area continues to recover from the 2019 Memorial Day tornados.

Keep America Beautiful (KAB), a nonprofit organization, is leading the planting of up to 140 1.5″ caliper trees, free of charge, at homes in Beavercreek, Harrison Township, Riverside and Dayton that were affected by the 2019 Memorial Day tornadoes. An additional 50 trees will also be planted in Russ Nature Reserve which was reportedly particularly hard hit.

Volunteers are said to have traveled to the Miami Valley from across the US and were expected to complete the work within five hours.

It’s all a part of KAB’s RETREET program, which assists with disaster relief through the planting of trees.

The Miami Valley TREEcovery Campaign, in association with KAB, said that trees are often destroyed alongside infrastructure and housing in disasters. Planting trees can help bring life back to an area and make it feel like home again.

Major funding for the Miami Valley TREEcovery Campaign reportedly comes from The Dayton Foundation, AES Ohio, The Thomas J. Miske Fund, Charles D Berry, The UPS Foundation, Cargill, and The Home Depot Foundation, among others.