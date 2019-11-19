Volunteers needed to box Thanksgiving lunches

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – For the fifth year, Living Hope Church and Just a Little Lunch are teaming up to feed people across the Miami Valley.

Just a Little Lunch began with John Lee packing 50 peanut butter and jelly sandwiches with his kids at their home. Now, it’s grown to an operation of 300 volunteers.

“Over the years ,we’re now up to 5,000 boxed lunches that help out 26 different shelters, food pantries,” he said.

Boxes are now put together with thousands of donations and contain non-perishables so families can eat even after the holiday.

“It’s encouraging to see people just come right out of the woodwork to make a difference in people’s lives. It’s encouraging to see people do that for one another,” said Pastor Jon Gibson at Living Hope Church.

This year, the program will help families impacted by the Memorial Day tornadoes as well. Two locations have been chosen in the Trotwood area to receive the meals.

“These are people that have been displaced. They don’t have anywhere to live and are now living in these make shift shelters and they need food and they need support,” Lee said.

More volunteers are needed to help box the lunches.

“Those people are still impacted and still in need. And what a great way to enter in and remind folks, hey you’re not alone and you’re not forgotten either,” Gibson said.

Spots are almost filled but volunteers can still sign up though the church to help make a difference.

Lee says he hopes to see the program continue to grow. Next year he wants to feed 10 thousand people in the Miami Valley.

