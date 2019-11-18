Volunteers make hats, scarves for homeless

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) – Volunteers with a Fairborn church are helping the homeless keep warm this winter.

Members of the Risen Hope Church have hung hats and scarves on light poles, trees and sign posts in downtown Fairborn for those in need to take.

“There’s a lot of people that just are walking around that need a place to go,” said Shaye Thornton, a minister for the Risen Hope Church in Fairborn.

The scarves and hats are handmade by two volunteers from the church, Thornton said. Last year, they made more than 100 hats and scarves, she added.

Those items were dropped off at the police station last winter, but this is the first season they’re available on the streets, Thornton said.

Each set comes with a card about the church, she added.

“If you come, we’ll help you to find a place, we’ll help you to get to where you need to go,” Thornton said. “And just let you know that we care. We care about everybody.”

Some local shelters told 2 NEWS they see a spike in demand for help during the winter months.

According to Sarah Musselman, a shelter manager for Bridges of Hope in Xenia, an estimated 250 homeless people live in Greene County.

“We have guests come from Beavercreek, from Xenia, from Fairborn, Yellow Springs,” she said.

Some others in Fairborn are getting involved with the effort to help the homeless. A bag with a hat and gloves was hung on one of the light poles in the neighborhood.

Donations like these are greatly needed, Musselman said.

“Almost every day you have somebody asking for at least gloves,” she said. “Hand warmers and then hats as well.”

The Risen Hope Church is hoping to hang more hats and scarves around Fairborn all winter long, Thornton said.

