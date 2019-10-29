Volunteers install free smoke detectors in residents’ homes

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton-area Red Cross teamed up with the fire department Monday to install smoke detectors in several homes.

For the fifth year, volunteers went door-to-door in the Linden Avenue area as part of the Home Fire campaign.

Three dozen detectors were installed free of charge, and families also got free fire safety lessons.

“This is the time when people are home, they have a little bit of time to work with our volunteers. It only takes about 20 minutes for our volunteers to be in the home,” said Cory Paul, Executive Director of the Dayton-area Red Cross.

To learn how you can get smoke alarms installed in your home, click here.

