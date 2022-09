NORTHRIDGE, Ohio (WDTN) – Volunteers came out to help beautify Northridge in Harrison Township on Saturday. A large group participated in the 6th annual Love Northridge clean-up. Volunteers helped clean up more than 20 properties. They provided basic yard maintenance and trash pick up. All who came out to help received a free “Love Northridge” t-shirt.

