Volunteers help clean up Action Sports Center

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Hundreds of volunteers came out to help Action Sports Center clean up after the tornadoes.

The facility is home to some of the largest youth baseball tournaments. Over the weekend, teams from Cincinnati and Columbus, as well as local families, pitched in to help.

After the tornado, trees, light poles, and fencing were down all around the building.

"I tell you what, the community support is absolutely overwhelming. I mean, we had thousands of volunteers out here and I think a lot of people, their kids play baseball here, so a lot of people are really touched by this place because they spend a lot of time out here, especially in the summer," said Kyle Coby, General Manager with Action Sports Center.

He also says 75 to 85 percent of the fencing will have to be replaced. The facility hopes to have all of its baseball diamonds completely up and running by July 1.

