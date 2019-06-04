Volunteers help clean up Action Sports Center
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Hundreds of volunteers came out to help Action Sports Center clean up after the tornadoes.
The facility is home to some of the largest youth baseball tournaments. Over the weekend, teams from Cincinnati and Columbus, as well as local families, pitched in to help.
After the tornado, trees, light poles, and fencing were down all around the building.
"I tell you what, the community support is absolutely overwhelming. I mean, we had thousands of volunteers out here and I think a lot of people, their kids play baseball here, so a lot of people are really touched by this place because they spend a lot of time out here, especially in the summer," said Kyle Coby, General Manager with Action Sports Center.
He also says 75 to 85 percent of the fencing will have to be replaced. The facility hopes to have all of its baseball diamonds completely up and running by July 1.
Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.
Trending Stories
Don't Miss
Latest News - Local
-
14-year-old wounded in Harrison Twp. shooting
Around 9:45 on June 4, Sheriff’s deputies responded to the 5000 block of Norris Drive for reports of a 14-year-old with a gunshot wound.Read More »
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Dragons announce tornado relief donation totals
Fans gave 144,069 pounds of non-perishable food items that will result in 120,057 meals for the needy. The items were taken to the Foodbank, Inc.Read More »
-
Officials working to distribute fresh food to tornado victims
"You can't really fill up your refrigerator because we don't know if the electric is going to stay on," says Rita Hamilton, whose home was damaged by a tornado.Read More »
-
Crews searching for Harrison Twp. woman find body in wooded area
Sheriff Rob Streck said that members of Equusearch, a national organization specialized in locating missing persons, found the body around 7 pm Tuesday evening.Read More »
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Tornado Recovery: How to volunteer to help
Volunteers are needed across the Miami Valley following the Memorial Day tornado outbreak. If you want to volunteer information here is information provided by the following communities.Read More »