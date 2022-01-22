DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Wreaths Across America continued its volunteer efforts at Dayton National Cemetery on Saturday, January 22.

Only a month ago, on December 18, volunteers gathered to honor veterans by placing wreaths on their headstones. Members from each branch of the military met to fulfill this need.

On Saturday, volunteers met yet again to clear these wreaths after the holiday season, but also to try something new. This year, Wreaths Across America said volunteers not only cleared the wreaths but disassembled them so that all the pieces could be properly recycled.

If you missed out on this event, there are still ways to get involved. Wreaths Across America is already preparing for next year’s wreath-laying on December 17, 2022. You can get involved by sponsoring a wreath or several, volunteering on Wreaths Day or inviting friends and family to attend, the website said.

For more information on how to get involved, visit the Wreaths Across America website here.