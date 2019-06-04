Local News

Volunteer takes her children on aid runs to help others

OLD NORTH DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) - The major tornado recovery effort continues as national organizations coordinate a long-term plan. They're being supplemented by many local volunteers who are taking it upon themselves to fulfill many short-term needs.

Even the volunteers need a little help once in a while after a difficult week for everyone. Volunteer Sarah Beckley says it's been "Humbling, heartbreaking, uplifting, fulfilling for my kids and myself."

Beckley needed some comforting herself, Tuesday, as trip after trip to deliver relief aid to tornado-ravaged areas started to take a toll.

"We're from Beavercreek and the tornadoes missed my house by about half a mile or so. So, it could've been us easily. I just feel like I can't do enough." Beckley and her children have spent days volunteering at a base in Trotwood, loading up their van and heading for hard-hit areas.

"I'm passing out hygiene items, and sack lunches, and we have diapers, wipes. We're low on batteries, there's a huge need for batteries."

Her children are young but helpful. Beckley hopes they're appreciating the experience of helping others. "I was wondering about this one especially, my five-and-a-half-year-old. But he started tearing up as soon as we pulled into this neighborhood because this devastation is more profound than anything we've seen since we've been driving around."

Power should be restored soon, but a long road to recovery remains. Sarah says she'll continue to meet the needs of the community and encourages others to do the same.

She says, "Go for a drive, but don't go sightseeing. People need to be aware that these people are so happy and so grateful and so thankful still. That they're alive. They're living in absolute ruins, it's a wasteland, but they're still here and they're still being positive."

Sarah and her children plan to keep up the aid runs all week long. She says her grassroots team of volunteers is based at Pippin's Market in Trotwood.

 

