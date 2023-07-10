WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — Crews searching for a missing person in Warren County on Sunday found human remains, reported the Franklin Police Division in a Facebook post.

According to the post, volunteers with the Midwest chapter of Texas EquuSearch contacted the police around 5:30 p.m., saying they had spotted possible human remains with their aerial drone. The remains were reportedly found on a small island north of the Lions Bridge.

Once crews arrived on scene, detectives were able to confirm the remains were in fact those of an adult human and began to process the area.

The Warren County Coroner was contacted and removed the remains which will be transferred to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office for further examination and identification.

The Franklin Police reported that they were unable to make any determination of sex or identity at the time. It is unknown if the remains found were those of the person the Texas EquuSearch volunteers were initially searching for.