DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Now is your chance to get involved in the community in West Carrollton and help prepare the town for the summer season.

On May 20, a release says that West Carrollton’s City Beautiful Commission will host its annual neighborhood clean-up project, Community Pride Day. Beginning at 9 a.m., local volunteers will help West Carrollton residents who are elderly or disabled to pull weeds, trim shrubs, plant flowers or paint.

“A few hours of service really does make a big difference to the residents in our community, especially when we have a great turnout of volunteers,” said Christian Mattingly, parks and recreation director.

Volunteers of all ages are welcome, the release said. In past years, volunteers have included local Boy and Girl Scouts, West Carrollton High School Students, and employees of local businesses.

Projects usually wrap up around noon, and the volunteers will gather for a picnic lunch at the Civic Center.

For more information on how to volunteer, or to request volunteer help, call the parks and recreation department at 937-859-5182. The deadline to request assistance for the event is by 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 17.