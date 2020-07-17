Visitors check out Dayton Art Institute on reopening day

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Dayton Art Institute reopened to the public today after being shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“It’s alive and well. We’re excited,” said Marlese Durr, a museum visitor.

“I missed it a lot, for sure. My family and I usually come here at least once or twice a year,” said Claire Miller.

To protect museum staff and visitors, all museum tours will be self-guided. Staff will be temperature checked and required to wear face coverings. Restrooms, elevators, doors, knobs, rails, handles, and other high-touch surfaces are being disinfected multiple times daily. Interactive spaces will be closed until further notice, and food will not be served at the museum.

Director and CEO of the museum, Michael Roediger said he hopes people come out to enjoy the Samurai Ghosts and Lovers exhibit which opened just before the museum shut down.

“So many people were afraid they weren’t going to get to see that special exhibition. We were able to hold that and it will be here until September 13th,” Roediger said.

“Some of the animals that were depicted in some of the artwork were really fascinating and just comparing it to the kimonos and the Samurai outfits just seeing the culture in its entirety was just really amazing and interesting to see,” said Miller.

The museum will be open for limited hours from Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. To 5 p.m. and Aunday from noon to 5 p.m.