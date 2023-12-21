DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — In response to a rising number of cases of respiratory viruses, the Greater Dayton Area Hospital Association (GDAHA) has announced visitor restrictions.

Effective Dec. 20, these restrictions include:

No visitations from anyone who is ill with any respiratory symptoms, i.e., coughing, fever

No visitation from anyone under the age of 14

Some areas of hospitals may enforce stricter guidelines particularly for burn, transplant and ICU patients.

Representatives for GDAHA say hospital employees will work with families on a case-by-case basis to ensure the proper support is provided during their continuum of care.

The President and CEO of GDAHA Sarah Hackenbracht said this in a statement:

The action of restricting visitors exhibiting respiratory symptoms, including fever or cough, and children under the age of fourteen is an important precautionary measure. Hospitals want to ensure they can keep patients and employees safe from respiratory infections, including the seasonal flu virus, in order to provide the highest quality of healthcare available in the region. Sarah Hackenbracht, president and CEO

GDAHA member hospitals want to remind the public that careful handwashing, cough and sneezing into a sleeve or tissue, and staying home from work or school for at least 24 hours after being fever free are all important to help prevent the spread of respiratory viruses.

“And so, we really ask for patients and families to be mindful and respectful, of not only their situation, but of all other patients who are receiving care in that same location,” Hackenbracht told 2 NEWS. “We have a responsibility to a large number of people in this region and we have to ensure everyone is able to make it through this respiratory season safely.”

The association represents 29 hospitals in Auglaize, Butler, Darke, Champaign, Clark, Greene, Miami, Montgomery, Preble, Shelby and Warren Counties.