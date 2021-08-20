Visitor restrictions at Premier Health begin Monday

Miami Valley Hospital

Miami Valley Hospital on Main Street in Dayton. Staff photo

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Premier Health said Friday it will tighten visitor restrictions beginning Monday, August 23, 2021, in response to increasing COVID-19 hospitalizations.

  • All visitors entering any Premier Health hospital or facility must wear a mask in all areas of the hospital/facility, including in private patient rooms to help protect patients, other visitors, and staff.
  • In non-COVID patient rooms, hospitalized patients will be permitted one support person/visitor per day. Patients in the emergency room may be accompanied by one support person/visitor at a time.
  • For confirmed or suspected COVID-19 cases, a patient will be permitted one visitor per day for one hour that day. Visitors for any confirmed or suspected COVID-19 patient must remain in the room or depart the facility upon the conclusion of the visit. 
  • No visitation will be permitted for outpatient testing, such as non-invasive radiology testing, routine X-rays, and lab studies unless the patient requires mobility, language, cognitive, or other assistance. 
  • For maternity patients, two support persons, such as a partner and other (doula), will be permitted per day for all stages including antepartum, delivery and postpartum. 
  • For maternity patients testing positive for COVID-19, only one support person will be allowed. The visitor must remain in the room or depart the facility upon conclusion of the visit. 
  • Patients there for office visits will be permitted one support person/visitor for the duration of the visit. If necessary, a patient may bring an additional caretaker to provide needed mobility, language, cognitive or other assistance.

Additional visitation adjustments may be required based on the clinical situation. A complete list of visitor restrictions can be found at premierhealth.com.

Kettering Health made similar changes last week. Those restrictions went into effect Aug. 17.

