Visitor restrictions at Premier Health begin Monday

Washington Twp., Montgomery County, Ohio (WDTN) - SICSA Pet Adoption & Wellness Center said Friday they are full and are asking for help from those willing to foster a pet.

SICSA said requests for help with stray and owner-surrendered cats and dogs through the SICSA Pet Adoption & Wellness Center (SICSA) have increased significantly in 2021. President & CEO Nora Vondrell said, “We currently have a waiting list of more than 250 animals wanting to come into our adoption program. With surrounding county shelters full, we also try to transfer animals from them to us to help prevent needless euthanasia due to space limitations. It seems like an impossible game of Tetris – only it’s not an amusement. There are lives at stake.”