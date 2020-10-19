Virtual suicide prevention walk draws attention to mental health during pandemic

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Mental health advocates are drawing attention to the need for suicide and mental health awareness during the pandemic at an event in Dayton Sunday.

Usually thousands of people would join together for the Out of the Darkness Suicide Prevention Walk. Due to the pandemic, organizers had to change the format, but their message remains the same.

“Previous years there’s hugging, there’s talking, there’s more closeness, but due to the regulations, we’re doing the best we can with what we have,” Dayton Out of Darkness Walk co-chair Andrew Mitakides said.

Organizers with the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention Ohio Chapter said this year’s walk is more important than ever because of the impact of COVID-19 on mental health.

“A lot of people don’t want to talk about it,” Dayton Out of Darkness Walk co-chair Carol Griesdorn said. “Suicide is a scary subject. So I want to be able to let people know that they can talk about it and it’s nothing different than having cancer or having a broken arm.”

A survey from the CDC in June found 40% of adults struggled with mental health or substance abuse as a result of the pandemic.

11% of those who responded said they seriously considered suicide. That compares to 4.3% in a 2018 survey.

Walk co-chair Griesdorn said in the last three weeks, she’s helped three families that lost someone under 25 to suicide.

“We’re seeing a lot of people that are struggling, being cooped up at their houses, being alone, not having interaction with people,” Griesdorn said.

Last year around 2,000 people attended and raised $75,000. This year, because of the pandemic, it’s downsized to around 200 people.

The event was converted into a drive-thru to pick up materials, then those participating can walk in their own neighborhoods.

Most of the participants lost loved ones to suicide or attempted suicide themselves.

“It’s always good every day to let people know they are not alone, never will be, and there’s always resources to try and help ease their pain and help them get through a difficult time,” Mitakides said.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline operates around the clock for anyone needing help at 800-273-8255.

You can also contact the crisis text line by texting “talk” to 741741.