Virtual reality games help seniors with physical therapy and social connection during pandemic

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN)- Restore is a virtual reality program that is taking therapy to a whole new level. Right now it’s only available at The Villa Springfield Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center.

“We can take it to their rooms, we can have it in the gym and we can work on balance, strengthening cognition, hand eye coordination and it just lets the patient have more fun while they’re doing therapy,” explained Kelly Flanagan, director of therapy at Villa Springfield.

There are several game options that include skiing, bingo or a slot machine game. There are prizes that patients can win while playing. They can also play with other people in the same facility, at other facilities with the same technology or even with their families.

“Its been great because they get to see their family members through facetime they can talk they play games, laugh so its really a great option to be connected,” said Flanagan.

Patients say they’re enjoying the Restore program so far.

“You’re in here, you’re isolated and… you really need to interact with other people,” said Constance Wheeler, who has been playing the games. “The games are really helping out a lot.”

The Restore program can be used by patients even once they leave the Villa and go home, for more information on Restore, click here.