Virtual job fair to offer positions at local school districts

Credit: Yellow Dog Productions via Getty Images

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton Area School Employment Consortium (DASEC) will host a virtual job fair on Thursday, March 25.

The event will be from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. School districts from Champaign, Clark, Darke, Greene, Madison, Miami, Montgomery, Preble, Shelby and Warren counties will be in attendance.

DASEC said candidates should register as soon as possible and make appointments with districts of interest.

Several positions will be available including:

  • Teachers
  • Administrators
  • Counselors
  • School psychologists
  • Physical therapists
  • Bus drivers
  • Adult education instructors
  • Paraprofessionals
  • Administrative assistants
  • Sudent nutrition and cafeteria workers
  • Custodians
  • Substitutes (all positions)

DASEC said attendees should wear business professional attire and expect to speak with an administrator from a chosen school district.

To register for the job fair, click here. Resumes and letters of interest can be uploaded before the event by going to www.applitrack.com/dayton/onlineapp.

