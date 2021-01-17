Virtual job fair to offer over 200 positions in Darke, Preble counties

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Companies in Darke and Preble counties are looking to fill over 200 positions during a virtual job fair.

The event will be on Tuesday, Feb. 2 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Job seekers can register for the event here.

Employers participating in the fair include Silfex, Parker Hannifin, Lewisburg Container, Midmark and more, according to a release.

Job seekers are encouraged to register for the event early to upload their resume and qualifications. Registrants will also be able to explore companies and open positions.