DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Stillwater Center’s virtual holiday giving tree is now live.

The annual program encourages the community to help fulfill the holiday wishes of facility residents. Stillwater Center has residents ranging in age from toddlers through seniors.

“We know the holidays are a special time when so many people are looking to spread some

cheer, and every resident has a grin ear-to-ear when they open these presents. Having the

community’s support shows residents that the public is thinking about them and cares about

them, just like our staff do every day,” said Bryan Bailey, Stillwater Center program manager.

A physical tree is available in the Montgomery County Administration Building, located at 451 W. Third Street. Hang tags point gift-givers to the virtual tree with all of the wish lists.

Stillwater advises that you don’t have to buy every item on the gift tag; any gift is appreciated.

“Santa Claus does visit Stillwater Center, and the generous donations from families, friends

and caring citizens allow staff to transform into elves, who help wrap presents and ensure each

resident has plenty to open during Hanukkah or on Christmas morning,” said Dr. Michelle

Pierce-Mobley, Stillwater Center director. “To see the faces of residents light up during the

holidays is exactly why we do what we do.”

Items must be new, unwrapped and labeled with the resident’s initials. Gifts must be delivered

or shipped to 8100 N. Main St., Dayton, OH 45415 by Friday, Dec. 8.