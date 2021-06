DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – MilitaryX is hosting a virtual career fair for members of the military, veterans and their spouses Tuesday, June 15.

The career fair will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. A total of 25 employers will be there including Verizon, Kroger and General Electric.

The event is free to attend but you do have to register in advance. To register for the event, visit www.militaryx.com.