Virtual bake sale gives back to Miami Valley children with critical illnesses

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – A virtual bake sale is helping a nonprofit give back to children with critical illnesses in the Miami Valley.

Icing Smiles is teaming up with Cake Hope and Love Bakery to host a Violet’s Bake Sale. All sales will help provide children with cakes to bring them joy as they battle serious illnesses.

Cookie orders can be picked up on Jan. 30 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the bakery. To place an order, click here.

Violet’s Bake Sale is in memory of a local girl who battled brain cancer and is the inspiration behind Icing Smiles. The nonprofit provides custom cakes and other treats to families impacted by the critical illness of a child.

“We really just want to give them the opportunity to smile and just take a step back,” said Chelsea Bogg, Development Coordinator at Icing Smiles. “To give a second of normalcy and to enjoy celebration which every child deserves.”

To learn how you can host your own virtual Violet’s Bake Sale, visit this website.