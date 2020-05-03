Virtual auction raising money to support Dayton Children’s hospital

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Women’s Board of Dayton Children’s Hospital adjusted their plans for a charity gala and auction after the coronavirus pandemic canceled their biannual fundraiser.

Now they’re hosting the “In This Together” interactive virtual auction.

You can view the auction on the FaceBook event page or their website.

“You register, you find one of the wonderful packages that you’re interested in and bid bid bid….or you can simply just donate,” said Jennifer Samaan, co-chair of the event and member of the board.

The Women’s Board is made up of 40 members looking to support the children’s hospital.

“We all know someone who needed to go to the hospital. Whether it was your own children, we’ve been there and we know someone who needed that help,” said Samaan.

Up for grabs in the auction are baskets and other items, many of which come from local small businesses.

“I find that if you raise your community, if you support your community, you will blossom, you will bloom. You will strengthen the foundation and you will do wonders,” explained Samaan.

Samaan says the auction serves two purposes; to provide a safe and fun alternative to being home for the community. and to provide resources for the hospital.

“We’re helping to support them with the supplies, funding, and resources because I know that hospitals have really been hit really hard. So we want to make sure that they get everything that they need going through this,” said Samaan.

The online auction ends May 8.

For more information, click here.