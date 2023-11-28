WEST ALEXANDRIA, Ohio (WDTN) — After attempting to replace a leaking valve, the village of West Alexandria is without water on Tuesday.

According to a Facebook post by the village on Monday, repairs were scheduled to begin at 8 a.m. on Tuesday for a leaking valve in the center of town. A portion of the Main Street area was expected to be without water for a few hours while the repairs were being done.

Shortly after 9 a.m. on Tuesday, the village posted an update saying that a larger area was going to have its water shut off. At around 10 a.m., the village announced even more areas would be without water.

At 10:42 a.m., the village posted another update saying that the entire village is without water “due to unforeseen circumstances.”

Crews are working to repair the issue and the village said they will provide an update as soon as possible.

Twin Valley Community Schools has since closed for the day.

