Villa Springfield receives 5 star rating from Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) — Villa Springfield Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center announced it received a top rating, five stars, from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) in its annual review.

In addition to its top score, Villa Springfield also received five stars in “Quality Measures” and “Health Inspections.”

“Earning these five star ratings is the result of the great lengths our team goes to care for our residents on a daily basis,” said Villa Springfield Administrator Bill Robinson. “We have an extremely skilled and hard-working staff, and earning this high CMS rating, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, shows the great level of safety, care, and success we bring to our residents.”

CMS uses a combination of facility inspections and data when creating its ratings. Facilities are then awarded between one and five stars based on their success in providing care and service in that category.

