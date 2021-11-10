SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN)– Villa Springfield Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center has opened a special unit where families can safely visit loved ones dealing with medical issues.

“During the pandemic, we learned that compassionate care is so vital and seeing your loved ones during that critical time of your life is so important to the well-being of the patient,” said Executive Director Bill Robinson.

A brand new unit in Villa Springfield has shifted the focus to ensuring even through a pandemic, compassionate care visits will be available for families.

“In the hospitals, you weren’t allowed to see your loved ones, some people passed away with no one at their bedside,” said Robinson. “It was so important in long term care to allow our family members to come in and spend time with their loved ones in the end.”

Sixteen new rooms and amenities creates the first subacute unit, an intensive care space for residents with complex medical issues. Villa Springfield staff say they lost 15 residents due to COVID-19 and are hopeful for a healthier year in 2022.

“Unfortunately, we did experience loss through the pandemic in the worst way possible, losing residents,” said Robinson. “We lost a lot of family members we loved so this is a time of healing, coming together as a family and having a fresh start.”

All types of visitation are open and masks are still required.