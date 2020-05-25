Villa Springfield holds Memorial Day parade for residents, community

This video was provided courtesy of Villa Springfield.
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – Villa Springfield held a special Memorial Day parade for its residents and the community around the nursing home.
The facility told 2 NEWS that they did it because Springfield had to cancel the annual parade due to the coronavirus.
The parade was a way to get the residents active because they are currently not allowed visitors.
