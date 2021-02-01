Villa Springfield director named one of the ‘Top 20 Nurses of 2020’

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – Villa Springfield Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center’s Director of Nursing Dawn Barone was named one of the “Top 20 Nurses of 2020.”

Barone received the recognition from Apploi, a platform that connects job seekers with people looking to hire them.

“This is a great honor, and one that I also credit my nursing colleagues with,” said Barone. “We did an amazing job working together during our coronavirus outbreak, and that teamwork continues. Our entire team went above and beyond because our residents are like family to us.”

The center said Barone has been a nurse for 28 years. She first began working at Villa Springfield in 2002.

Barone’s entry for the recognition said the following:

“Her facility went nearly seven months before its first COVID-19 case. Once COVID happened, Dawn was in the building, on average, 20 hours a day to support her staff and residents. She managed the outbreak like a trouper and, in less than 30 days, we completely stopped the outbreak. I am honored to work with someone of her devotion and caliber.”

